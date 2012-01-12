MOVES-Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair names Atul Singh as CEO
DUBAI, Feb 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2017.
BRUSSELS Jan 12 Belgium's members of parliament have accepted a 5 percent pay cut this year to show their willingness to contribute to the heavily indebted nation's austerity drive.
"Everyone needs to make an effort," said a spokeswoman for Belgium's parliament. "They are showing that it also concerns them and they are participating."
Based on the current average annual salary of 82,700 euros ($104,917), this could mean members of Belgium's upper and lower houses giving up a net of around 170 euros per month.
Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo has already said that he and other ministers would reduce their salaries by 5 percent as part of cost-cutting measures.
Belgium is seeking almost 13 billion euros in savings to bring its budget deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent this year, from an estimated 4.2 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.788 Euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
