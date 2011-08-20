BRUSSELS Aug 20 The current sovereign debt
crisis is at least as severe as the 2008 crisis in the banking
sector, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said in an
interview published on Saturday.
"We are in a crisis situation at least as heavy as the one
we knew in the banking sector," he said in the interview with
Belgian newspaper L'Echo.
"This crisis doesn't only affect some players, as we
initially thought. The U.S. credit rating has been downgraded
during the summer, and the phenomenon affects the whole planet,"
Reynders said.
Euro zone countries should seek to take some advantage from
the crisis by using it to strengthen European economic
integration, he said, but that would only happen if all
countries made a concerted effort.
"Those who are asked to show solidarity, and who today say
that euro bonds will cost more -- such as Germany and the
Netherlands -- but also others, who must accept greater fiscal
integration," he said.
On Friday, Reynders urged Germany and France to rethink
their position on the creation of commonly issued euro zone
bonds, after the two countries ruled out the idea during a
summit in Paris.
Belgium has done much to consolidate its own banking sector
"even if we are not at the end of the road yet", Reynders said,
adding the country's two largest banks -- KBC and Dexia
-- had already been restructured under pressure from
the European Union.
