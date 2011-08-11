BRUSSELS Aug 11 Belgium's financial regulator
said on Friday it will broaden its ban on naked short selling of
four financial stocks to all forms of short selling on those
stocks from Aug. 12 for an indefinite period.
"The FSMA has taken this decision given the current
volatility observed in financial markets and for the sake of
consistency with the actions of other Euronext regulators," the
regulator said in a statement.
A spokesman for the regulator said traders already holding
short positions in the four stocks -- KBC , KBC Ancora
, Dexia SA , and Ageas -- would be
allowed to maintain them, but not extend them.
Earlier the European Union's financial market regulator ESMA
said France, Italy and Spain would also announce new bans on
short selling or short positions.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Philippa Fletcher)