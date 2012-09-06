BRUSSELS, Sept 6 State-owned Belgian retail bank Belfius, a former unit of bailed-out Dexia, said savings deposits increased by 7 percent in the first half of 2012, as customer trust returned after the group was taken over from its previous owners.

The group, bought by the Belgian state for 4 billion euros in October last year when Dexia was bailed out for a second time, said it now had 31.2 billion euros ($39 billion) in savings deposits.

"We see the trust of our clients come back a bit more every day," Chief Executive Jos Clijsters told a news conference in Brussels.

Overall, the group made a net profit of 252 million euros in the first half of 2012, affected by a string of one-off items related to further cutting its exposure to sovereign debt in the euro zone periphery and the Dexia group.

Its exposure to Greek sovereign debt fell to zero at the end of June, having reported holdings of 80 million euros at the end of the first quarter.

Losses from such debt was one of the main factors that pushed the bank to a loss of 1.37 billion euros in 2011.

Clijsters said the group would continue to lower its risk profile.

"Every risk we can remove in 2012 will be removed," he said. "We are more and more becoming a bank like any other, and that's a good thing."

The group's core tier one ratio under Basel II capital rules was 12 percent at the end of June 2012 and Clijsters said the bank would not need fresh capital to meet new capital requirements in the future.

"We will always manage to more than fulfil Basel III conditions," Clijsters said. ($1 = 0.7935 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)