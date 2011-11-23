BRUSSELS Nov 23 Belgium's postal service
has asked its delivery men to hand back the batteries on their
electric bicycles after one of them exploded.
"Last week, we had one battery on one bicycle, smoke came
out and the postman immediately stopped and he took away the
battery and it exploded," said a spokesman for bpost on
Wednesday.
Around 2,000 Belgian postmen were using electrical bicycles
but they have all now been asked to hand back the batteries.
It follows a fire in another Belgian post office where
batteries were being recharged overnight, although it is still
unclear if a battery caused the fire, the spokesman said.
"The electrical bicycles can still be used without the
battery, so the vast majority of the rounds that are impacted
are still being done by the postmen with the bicycles but
without the batteries," he said.
The batteries are currently being checked by the
manufacturer and will be replaced if necessary and returned in
about two months.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Paul Casciato)