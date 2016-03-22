ATHENS, March 22 Greek carrier Aegean Airlines said on Tuesday it suspended all its flights to and from Brussels airport after blasts at its departures terminal, with its morning flight to the Belgian capital diverted to Dusseldorf.

Explosions hit the departure hall of Brussels airport on Tuesday morning. All flights at the airport have been suspended, the Belgian air traffic control service said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)