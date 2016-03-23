UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS, March 23 Brussels airport will remain closed on Thursday, CEO Arnaud Feist said, after Tuesday's twin bomb attacks that killed at least ten people.
The airport is closed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Julia Fioretti)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.