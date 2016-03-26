UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS, March 26 Brussels Airport said on Saturday it would not reopen for passenger flights before Tuesday after suicide bombers blew themselves up in the departure hall.
Bombs exploded at the airport and at a metro station in Brussels last Tuesday, killing 31 people. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders