UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS, March 31 Brussels airport will partially reopen for passenger flights on Friday evening following the March 22 bomb attacks, the company running the airport said.
Belgian police, fire brigade and the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority have been checking the airport, the departure hall of which was badly damaged in the two blasts to see if it was ready to resume service. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.