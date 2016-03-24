UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS, March 24 Belgian police detained six people on Thursday in the course of investigations into Tuesday's Islamic State suicide bombings in Brussels, public broadcaster VRT said on its website.
Belga news agency said the federal prosecutor's office had confirmed the arrests. Media reports gave no further details. Police and investigators could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.