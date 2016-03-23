BRUSSELS, March 23 The Brussels airport attacker still at large is Najim Laachraoui, 25, a man already sought by the police since Monday, Belgian newspaper DH said.

Laachraoui's DNA has been found in houses used by the Paris attackers last year, prosecutors said on Monday, and he had traveled to Hungary in September with Paris attacks prime suspect Salah Abdeslam. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)