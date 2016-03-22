March 22 Movie studio Warner Bros said it will go ahead with Tuesday's London premiere of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," its new superhero movie but skip a red carpet and press interviews out of respect for the victims of the Brussels attacks.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of recent terrorist attacks, their families and the communities impacted around the world. Rather than yield to terror, we've decided to join the film's fans and move forward with the London premiere of 'Batman v. Superman' this evening," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The movie, which stars Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, is due to open in movie theaters around the world this weekend.

It is one of the biggest movie launches so far this year and is expected to bring in some $300 million at the global box office on its opening weekend, according to analyst predictions.

The London premiere will take place in the city's Leicester Square entertainment hub.

At least 30 people were killed and some 230 injured in suicide bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

