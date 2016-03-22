BRUSSELS, March 22 At least 20 people were killed in a blast on a Brussels metro train on Tuesday, the mayor of Brussels said at a news conference.

"There are some 20 people dead and 106 people injured. 17 people are severely injured," said Yvan Mayeur.

Twin attacks hit Brussels airport and Maelbeek metro station on Tuesday, killing at least 34 people, according to public broadcaster VRT.

