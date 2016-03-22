BRIEF-IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 22 Eurostar cancelled trains running to and from Brussels on Tuesday after explosions in the city.
"No trains are currently running to or from Brussels Midi," the high speed rail service said on its Twitter feed. "Brussels customers are advised to postpone, and not come to station". (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em