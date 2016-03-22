UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS, March 22 Fifteen people have been killed in a blast on a Brussels Metro, public broadcaster RTBF said on Tuesday quoting the transport operator STIB.
It also said 55 people were wounded, 10 of whom were in a critical condition.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.