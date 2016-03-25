(Corrects final paragraph to say Paris attack killed 130
people, not 129)
BRUSSELS, March 25 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Brussels on Friday to show solidarity and offer
U.S. assistance after Tuesday's Islamic State-claimed bombings
which killed 31 people and injured about 270.
Kerry, travelling from Moscow, landed at Brussels airport
where one of Tuesday's attacks occurred.
He will meet with Belgian officials including Prime Minister
Charles Michel and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, as well as
EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Before departing,
he will lay a wreath at the site of the airport attack.
Two government ministers offered to step down over security
lapses that have drawn international criticism of an apparent
reluctance to tackle Islamist radicals effectively, but Prime
Minister Charles Michel rejected their resignations.
Kerry will repeat a U.S. offer to help with the
investigation and efforts to fight terrorism.
Brussels is a large diplomatic and military base for
Americans working at U.S. missions in the city as well as at the
European Union and NATO.
About a dozen Americans were among those hurt in the
attacks, although it is not clear if any were killed.
The attacks came four months after Islamic State militants
carried out bombings and shootings in Paris that killed 130
people.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)