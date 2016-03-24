(Edits, adding background)
BRUSSELS, March 24 Suicide bombers who blew
themselves up in Brussels were originally considering an attack
on a nuclear site in Belgium, but arrests started last week may
have forced them to switch to targets in the Belgian capital,
the DH newspaper said.
Referring to an incident in December that prosecutors
confirmed in which militants covertly filmed the home of an
unidentified senior official in the nuclear industry, the paper
quoted a police source as saying two of the suicide bombers,
brothers Khalid and Ibrahim Bakraoui, had filmed the daily
routine of the head of Belgium's nuclear research and
development programme.
The police source did not address why investigators thought
they had continued to plan to go through with the plan despite
the discovery of the covert video three months ago and the
ramping up of security around nuclear plants as a result.
The sensitive inner high-security areas of a nuclear power
station would almost certainly have been beyond the reach of
militants such as the Bakraouis.
A 10-hour video from a camera hidden in front of the nuclear
official's house was found in December during a police raid in
Belgium, linked to the Paris attacks a month before.
On February 17, Belgian prosecutors confirmed the existence
of the video seized in December and said the man in it was
linked to the country's nuclear industry.
Earlier this month, 140 soldiers were dispatched to guard
the country's three nuclear sites. On Tuesday after the Brussels
bombings, the sites were sealed and non-essential staff
evacuated as a precaution.
While investigators had known the camera with the video had
been removed from its concealment by two men, they did not know
their identity. DH said it was now clear that it was the two
brothers.
Investigators were not available for comment.
Any plans for an assault on a nuclear site, even a symbolic
operation on the perimeter, might have been foiled by a police
operation last week in the Brussels borough of Forest, the
newspaper said. In that raid, officers unexpectedly stumbled
upon armed men in a flat that was searched in connection to the
Paris attacks investigation.
One of the men in the flat, later identified as an Algerian
national called Mohammed Belkaid, was killed by police in a
shootout and police believe one or two others may have escaped.
But clues found in the flat led the police to the arrest
three days later of the prime surviving suspect in the Paris
attacks Salah Abdeslam and another suspected militant Amine
Choukri also using the name of Monir Ahmed Alaaj.
The arrests may have forced the hand of the attackers who
decided to shift to targets in Brussels, focusing on the airport
and metro: "There is no doubt that they rushed their operations
because they felt under pressure," the police source was quoted
by DH as saying.
"Even if one couldn't prevent these (Brussels) attacks, one
can say that their magnitude could have been much bigger if the
terrorists had been able to implement their original plan and
not opted for easier targets," said the police source.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)