UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, March 24 Belgium lowered its security alert level one notch down from four, the highest level, to three, two days after Brussels bombings killed 31 people, the Belgian crisis centre said on Thursday.
The body grouping top ministers, police and justice officials did not say what that would mean in terms of security measures.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Philip Blenkinsop)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.