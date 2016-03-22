BRUSSELS, March 22 Belgium's national team cancelled a training session on Tuesday to show respect to the victims after explosions hit Brussels leaving at least 13 people dead.

Two explosions tore through Brussels airport in what Belgian public broadcaster VRT called a suicide attack, and a further blast struck a metro station in the capital shortly afterwards.

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots called off a planned afternoon practice for his squad at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

"We are all together with our thoughts with the victims. Football is unimportant today. Training cancelled," the team said on their Twitter feed (@BelRedDevils).

"Can't believe I'm reading these things again ...," added defender Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen).

The Belgian side, top of the FIFA world rankings, usually attract large crowds to their home training sessions and the public are encouraged to attend.

The attacks also threaten next Tuesday's friendly against Portugal in Brussels, which is a preparatory game for both teams ahead of this year's European Championship in France.

Belgium's last scheduled international, against Spain on Nov. 17 in Brussels, was cancelled following the attacks in Paris. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)