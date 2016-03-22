CAIRO, March 22 Supporters of Islamic State praised on social media blasts in Brussels that killed about 20 people on Tuesday.

"The state will force you to reevaluate your ways a thousand times before you are emboldened to kill Muslims again, and know that Muslims now have a state to defend them," said one supporter of the group on Twitter. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus MacSwan)