WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said despite the deadly attacks in Brussels earlier on Tuesday, acts of terror "will not succeed" and vowed to stand by America's European allies.

"Today's attacks will only strengthen our resolve to stand together as allies and defeat terrorism and radical jihadism around the world," the former U.S. secretary of state said in a statement. (Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)