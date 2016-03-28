WASHINGTON, March 27 Two more U.S. citizens have been confirmed killed in last week's Brussels suicide bombings, a State Department official said on Sunday, bringing the death toll for Americans to four.

"We can confirm the deaths of two additional U.S. citizens in Brussels, and we express our deepest condolences to their loved ones," the official said. No other details were immediately available.

The attacks on Tuesday at the Brussels Airport and on a metro train killed 31 people, including three attackers, and injured hundreds more. Islamic State has claimed responsibility .

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)