WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Tuesday attacked the party's front-runner, Donald Trump, for suggesting that the United States lessen its support for NATO, saying Washington and NATO needed to destroy Islamic State together.

"Donald Trump is wrong that America should withdraw from the world and abandon our allies ... NATO should join with the United States in utterly destroying ISIS," Cruz told reporters. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)