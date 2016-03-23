WASHINGTON, March 23 The suicide bombers who attacked the Brussels airport on Tuesday may have attempted to target Americans, the top lawmaker on the intelligence committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday, noting the blast was close to U.S. airline counters.

"From what I've been told, it was closer to American carriers," Representative Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said. "It looks like it was targeted toward Americans to some degree."

