UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, March 23 The suicide bombers who attacked the Brussels airport on Tuesday may have attempted to target Americans, the top lawmaker on the intelligence committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday, noting the blast was close to U.S. airline counters.
"From what I've been told, it was closer to American carriers," Representative Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said. "It looks like it was targeted toward Americans to some degree."
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.