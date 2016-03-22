UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS, March 22 About 30 people were killed in two bomb attacks in Brussels on Tuesday, a spokesman for the national crisis response centre told reporters, confirming that some 20 people died on a metro train and about 10 at the airport.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.