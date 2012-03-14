LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA, has opened books on a 20-year euro benchmark (OLO 66) bond at around mid-swaps plus 136bp, a syndicate official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Belgium has subsequently cancelled its bond auction, which had been scheduled for March 26.

Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are joint bookrunners, and all primary and recognised dealers in Belgian government securities will be invited to join the syndicate. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand)