LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated
Aa3/AA, has priced a EUR4bn 20-year bond (OLO 66) at around
mid-swaps plus 133bp, at a reoffer price of 99.133 and carrying
a coupon of 4%, a syndicate official at one of the banks
managing the deal said.
The sovereign attracted demand in excess of EUR5.5bn,
allowing the borrower to tighten guidance from mid-swaps plus
136bp over mid-swaps.
Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and J.P.
Morgan are joint bookrunners, and all primary and recognised
dealers in Belgian government securities will be invited to join
the syndicate.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex
Chambers)