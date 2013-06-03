LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated
Aa3/AA/AA, has set final terms on a USD1bn five-year Eurodollar
bond at mid-swaps plus 38bp, in line with guidance, a market
source said on Monday.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS are managing
the Reg S only bond issue, which relative to US Treasuries is
offering a pick-up in the mid 50s. It is expected to price with
a coupon of 1.625% later on Monday, said one bank managing the
deal.
The order book size was not disclosed, and the banker
earlier told IFR that orders had been slow to come in.
