UPDATE 1-China regulator asks banks to assess liquidity position, credit risks
* Areas of interest include risks from loans, bonds, investments
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, intends to issue a new 30-year syndicated benchmark bond maturing June 22, 2045, said a bank hired for the sale on Tuesday.
The new bond, named OLO 71, will be issued in the near future subject to market conditions via Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and SG CIB as joint bookrunners.
The auction scheduled for September 30 is cancelled. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Areas of interest include risks from loans, bonds, investments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/HONG KONG, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Timaru District Council (TDC) a first-time Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. The rating reflects the strong institutional framework for local and regional councils in New Zealand, TDC's sound management and fiscal performance, the stable local economic environment and moderate debt levels offset by large reserves and
* Company entered into agreements to establish an unrated senior perpetual securities programme of up to 1 billion rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2mruQoh) Further company coverage: