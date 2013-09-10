LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, intends to issue a new 30-year syndicated benchmark bond maturing June 22, 2045, said a bank hired for the sale on Tuesday.

The new bond, named OLO 71, will be issued in the near future subject to market conditions via Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and SG CIB as joint bookrunners.

The auction scheduled for September 30 is cancelled. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)