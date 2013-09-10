(Adds final terms, background)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Belgium is set to issue its first 30-year bond in over three years on Tuesday, further extending the average maturity of its debt and easing refinancing pressures.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, will print EUR4bn of the bonds maturing in June 2045, named OLO 71, after receiving orders in excess of EUR7bn.

Belgium has been pushing hard to lengthen the average maturity of its debt over the last three years via long-term debt sales and a sharp reduction in T-bill issuance.

The average maturity of its debt portfolio as of the end of August was 7.47-years, up from six-years in early 2010, said Jean Deboutte, strategy director at the Belgian Debt Agency.

A recent back-up in global government bond yields stemming from the uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve tapering of its quantitative easing programme has spurred demand from yield-driven institutional investors.

Belgium is set to price its new bond at a spread of mid-swaps plus 113bp, the tight end of 113/115bp guidance and initial price thoughts of plus 115bp area released earlier on Tuesday.

At today's market levels, that equates to a yield of around 3.9%.

To put that into perspective, Belgium's current 30-year benchmark - 4.25% March 2041 - hit a year-to-date low of 2.83% at the start of May, but has since sold off nearly 100bp, touching 3.82% on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb at 1230GMT.

That bond was also Belgium's last new issue of 30-year paper, priced back in April 2010. Before that, it had not issued at the tenor since 2004.

Belgium is not the first European issuer to take advantage of investors' new found interest in duration as yields have risen. Just last week, the European Financial Stability Facility sold EUR3bn of a new September 2034 benchmark that priced with a reoffer yield of just over 3%.

One bank managing the Belgium deal said demand was also driven by the expected lack of supply from the sovereign for the rest of the year, with it already having issued 87% of its annual funding programme before Tuesday's sale.

Belgium has cancelled a planned auction scheduled for September 30.

Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and Societe Generale will price the new June 2045 bond later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie, additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julian Baker)