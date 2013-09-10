LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has collected over EUR5bn of orders for its new June 2045 benchmark euro bond, with guidance unchanged at mid-swaps plus 113/115bp, according to a bank managing the deal.

Orders include EUR2bn from lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.

Initial price thoughts were released earlier on Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 115bp area, and the deal will price later in the day.

Belgium has also cancelled a planned auction scheduled for September 30. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Andrew Perrin)