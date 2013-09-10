LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is set to price a new EUR4bn June 2045 benchmark bond later on Tuesday at a spread of mid-swaps plus 113bp, said a bank managing the deal.

Orders topped EUR7bn, and the final spread was set at the tight end of mid-swaps plus 113/115bp guidance and initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 115bp area.

Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and Societe Generale will price the bonds later in the day.

Belgium has also cancelled a planned auction scheduled for September 30. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)