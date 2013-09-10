Fitch Affirms Sunshine Insurance Group's Subsidiaries at IFS 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of China-based Sunshine Life Insurance Corporation Limited (SLI) and Sunshine Property & Casualty Insurance Company (SPCI) at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed SLI's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook on these ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DR