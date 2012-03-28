(Adds pricing details, quote)

By Natalie Harrison and Philip Blenkinsop

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Belgium has raised EUR4bn from a long seven year bond, its third syndicated bond deal of the year, as it continues to front-load its fundraising for 2012 to take advantage of benign market conditions.

Joint bookrunners CA-CIB, ING, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS priced t he O LO 67, maturing in S eptember 2019, at mid-swaps plus 98bp a nd a r eoffer p r ice of 99.872. Th e bond wi ll pa y a coupon of 3%.

Guidance was earlier tightened from plus 100bp area, after books closed in excess of EUR6bn around midday. At the tightened spread, the new issue premium was estimated at around 2b p over Belgium's curve, a ccording to one of the leads.

"The demand for the deal is reasonably comparable with the other two syndicated deals it has done this year," said one syndicate official involved in the transaction.

"It's a solid deal, with good real money representation, and the issuer has taken advantage of demand in that maturity bucket."

Belgium issued new 10- and 20- year benchmarks via syndication in January and March respectively, attracting demand in excess of EUR6bn for both deals.

Belgium had first considered a five-year deal, but with three outstanding bonds maturing in 2017 amounting to EUR27bn, opted for a 2019 maturity instead.

"There was still some space in 2019," said Ann Leclercq, director of the Belgian debt agency, adding that the tenor suited Belgium's plan to lengthen its maturity profile.

Belgium has lengthened its average maturity profile to 6.9 years at the end of 2011 from six years at the end of 2010. The deal also follows other issuers, such as German agency KfW, which have issued in the seven-year sector recently.

BRIGHTER CONDITIONS

Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), has benefited from the uplift in investor sentiment since the dark days of the European sovereign debt crisis in late 2011. The sovereign offered a new issue premium of 7bp on its first syndicated bond of the year in January - a EUR4.5bn 4.25% 10-year maturing in September 2022.

The bond priced at mid-swaps plus 197bp, after initial guidance was set at plus 200bp area, and has since tightened to 114bp over swaps.

The bond was the country's first benchmark syndicated deal since June 2011 and marked the first Western European sovereign syndicated deal since September 2011.

It followed the mass cull by S&P of eurozone sovereign ratings, which Belgium managed to dodge. Belgium's negative outlook with S&P still indicates a one-in-three chance that the agency will lower the rating again in 2012 or 2013, however.

"Like many other SSA issuers, such as EIB and KfW, Belgium is issuing in good market conditions. It is also responding to demand for longer-dated 7-year paper in this low-yielding market environment," a banker involved in the deal said.

The sovereign, which has had its own fair share of political problems in recent years, has already raised 40% of its EUR34bn annual funding requirement in the first 11 weeks of the year. Its programme consists of gross OLO issuance of EUR26bn, EUR2bn through EMTNs or the Schuldschein market and EUR6bn of retail-targeted issues.

Belgium's EUR4bn 4% OLO66 maturing in March 2032 - its first 20-year deal to be issued in 20 years - priced on March 14 at 133bp over mid-swaps with a new issue premium of about 5bp. That bond has since tightened to 125bp over swaps, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)