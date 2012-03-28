LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Belgium has tightened guidance on a seven-year euro benchmark bond to mid-swaps plus 98bp from initial guidance of plus 100bp area after drawing demand in excess of EUR6bn, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

The final size of the bond is yet to be decided. CA-CIB, ING, RBS and UBS are managing the transaction, which is Belgium's third syndicated bond deal of the year. For more details, click on

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)