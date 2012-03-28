LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Belgium is set to raise EUR4bn from a seven-year syndicated bond issue, due to price later on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 98bp, a syndicate official at one of the banks managing the trade said.

Credit Agricole CIB, ING, RBS and UBS - the bookrunners on the deal - tightened guidance from mid-swaps plus 100bp area after order books closed in excess of EUR6bn around midday. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Josie Cox)