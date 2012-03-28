BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development plans new town development project, issue medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Belgium is set to raise EUR4bn from a seven-year syndicated bond issue, due to price later on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 98bp, a syndicate official at one of the banks managing the trade said.
Credit Agricole CIB, ING, RBS and UBS - the bookrunners on the deal - tightened guidance from mid-swaps plus 100bp area after order books closed in excess of EUR6bn around midday. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Josie Cox)
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Says insurance unit's January premium income at 1.5 billion yuan ($218.55 million)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Dubai-based building company Drake & Scull (DSI) announced a turnaround and capital restructuring plan on Tuesday as it reported another quarterly loss, the latest sign of how a slowdown in the Gulf's construction industry is hurting contractors.