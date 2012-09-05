LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has opened books on a three-year RegS U.S. dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus low 50s, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are managing the September 2015 bond, which is expected to price later today.

The guidance equates to a spread of mid-60s over U.S. Treasuries.

