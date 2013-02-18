LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is gathering interest in its new five-year bond at mid-swaps plus high teens, said a bank managing the deal.

Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING and KBC are managing the new June 2018 bond, named OLO 69.

Official bookbuilding on the new bond will start on Tuesday, said the source. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)