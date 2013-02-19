LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is taking orders on its new five-year bond with official guidance set at mid-swaps plus 18bp area, said banks managing the deal.

Overnight, lead banks Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING and KBC took indications of interest on the new June 2018 bond, named OLO 69, at mid-swaps plus high teens.

Fair value on the new debt sale is mid-swaps plus 13bp, indicating that investors are being offered a 5bp concession to buy the new bonds, according to Reuters data.

The transaction will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)