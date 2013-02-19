RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is taking orders on its new five-year bond with official guidance set at mid-swaps plus 18bp area, said banks managing the deal.
Overnight, lead banks Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING and KBC took indications of interest on the new June 2018 bond, named OLO 69, at mid-swaps plus high teens.
Fair value on the new debt sale is mid-swaps plus 13bp, indicating that investors are being offered a 5bp concession to buy the new bonds, according to Reuters data.
The transaction will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd