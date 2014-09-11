(Adds quotes, background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium is planning
to raise its first ever US dollar 10-year benchmark later on
Thursday, becoming the latest high quality European issuer to
take advantage of competitive funding costs in the currency.
The issuer mandated BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and
Nomura to lead manage the Eurobond, which is expected to be
priced later today.
"There is just so much demand out there right now and
Belgium should be able to beat its domestic curve by more than a
handful," said a syndicate banker on the deal. "Given where
levels are, it makes complete sense for issuers to take
advantage of this and I wouldn't be surprised to see other
European sovereigns consider that market."
The transaction is being marketed at 23bp area over
mid-swaps and will have a US$1bn size. That spread equates to a
yield of 2.87%/2.88% using Tradeweb prices.
"We have seen US Treasuries back up in recent days and the
stars have aligned for the issue to come to market," he said.
10-year US Treasury yields have risen from 2.41% in early
September to 2.51% today.
Belgium is not the only European sovereign in the market.
The Kingdom of Sweden is also in the process of bringing a new
dollar benchmark.
The borrower began marketing the two-year deal yesterday via
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. At the last update,
books had reached US$4bn, allowing the issuer to set pricing at
12bp through mid-swaps for a US$2bn issue.
One banker away from the Sweden trade estimated that the
issuer would be beating its domestic cost of funds by around
20bp.
Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, will price the Reg S bond later on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)