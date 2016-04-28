BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has opened books on a dual-tranche seven-year and 50-year bond issue according to a lead manager.
The sovereign has begun marketing a October 22 2023 note at 11bp area through mid-swaps.
It is also marketing a June 22 2066 bond at high teens over the mid of the 1.75% 2066 French OAT.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers. The Aa3/AA/AA rated bond issues are expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.