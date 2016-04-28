LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Belgium has launched 3bn seven-year and 3bn 50-year bonds on combined final orders of over 14bn, according to a lead.

Final books for the seven-year were over 6.3bn, including 1.8bn of joint lead manager interest. The spread had already been fixed at 13bp through mid-swaps, following guidance of less 12bp area and initial talk of less 11bp area.

Demand for the 50-year was in excess of 8bn, including 1.4bn from lead banks. The spread had fixed at 17bp over the 1.75% 2066 OAT, following guidance of plus 18bp area and high teens initial talk.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.

The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)