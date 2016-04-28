LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Belgium has launched 3bn
seven-year and 3bn 50-year bonds on combined final orders of
over 14bn, according to a lead.
Final books for the seven-year were over 6.3bn, including
1.8bn of joint lead manager interest. The spread had already
been fixed at 13bp through mid-swaps, following guidance of less
12bp area and initial talk of less 11bp area.
Demand for the 50-year was in excess of 8bn, including
1.4bn from lead banks. The spread had fixed at 17bp over the
1.75% 2066 OAT, following guidance of plus 18bp area and high
teens initial talk.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley,
Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.
The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)