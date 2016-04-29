* ECB-displaced investors seek yield at long-end
By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Belgium brought a long-rumoured
50-year bond to market this week, becoming the latest sovereign
to extend the duration of its debt and lock in ultra-low rates
as investors scramble for yield.
The 3bn debut, part of a dual-tranche foray, came a mere 16
days after the dust settled on a 3bn deal from France at the
same tenor - a highly unusual maturity for the bond market.
While longer dated trades are not unusual for public sector
borrowers, 50-years has been little-tested. But the European
Central Bank's expansion of quantitative easing purchases from
60bn to 80bn a month is forcing investors to shift further out
the curve.
"I am still scratching my head as to how a country that was
still divided, didn't have a government a few years ago and saw
its yields sky-rocketing during the eurozone crisis can raise
50-year debt," said a syndicate banker away from the trade.
"I question why investors are prepared to give what's
effectively equity at these type of levels. It seems a sign of
desperation that people are not buying assets based on real
value."
Eurozone government issuance at 10-years and longer so far
in 2016 stands at over 70bn, according to Commerzbank analysts,
with 20-year and longer borrowing already exceeding the past few
years' full-year totals.
"Other issuers' ears have pricked up," a banker on Belgium
said. "It's one thing when it's a one-off, but when it's been
replicated and performs well, I wouldn't be surprised to see
more."
Combined demand for the 3bn long seven-year and 3bn
50-year was in excess of 14bn, with more than 8bn of that from
almost 200 investors for the longer tranche. That exceeded the
7bn garnered by France and the 6.3bn-plus book from some 100
accounts on Belgium's seven-year.
The lead said there has been a displacement effect from the
ECB's buying of bonds with tenors between two and 30-years.
"It's desperation but investors are getting over 2% and
there is nothing else available in core Europe with these
yields."
France's 2066 bond priced at a 1.916% yield, while Belgium's
came at 2.1854%. The launch spread between them this week was
17bp, which followed guidance of plus 18bp area and high teens
initial talk. The seven-year printed at 13bp through swaps.
Guidance was less 12bp area and initial talk less 11bp area.
LONG TIME COMING
The idea of a 50-year had been germinating at the Belgian
DMO since the end of 2014, but the issuer chose to hold back
because conditions were not optimal.
"The yield levels we can lock in with very long transactions
are very attractive and thus help stabilise the servicing cost
of our debt and of the budget in general," said Anne Leclercq,
director, treasury and capital markets at the Belgian debt
agency.
Eurozone sovereigns have made the most of ultra-low rates in
recent weeks to extend the maturity of their debt. Italy,
Belgium, Austria and Spain have all issued at 30-years - Italy
for a record-breaking 9bn. In addition, Ireland printed a 200m
100-year bond with a coupon of 2.35% in late March.
MYSTERY BUYER
Belgium priced a 100m 2.3% 100-year private placement last
week through Goldman Sachs and Nomura, its second such deal at
the tenor.
Some bankers were puzzled by the trade, with many scratching
their heads as to who the mystery buyer of ultra-long eurozone
debt could be and why anyone would buy debt they would not see
mature at such a low yield.
"The 100-year is a different product from the 50-year
syndication," said Leclercq.
"It's done under our EMTN programme with investors brought
to us by our primary dealers who have an interest in the
maturity and we respond to it. As to why they buy it, it's a
question we ask ourselves. They surely have liabilities they
need to match and/or target a certain yield and a certain
duration. We know more or less who it is, but it's not made
public."
Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley,
Natixis and Societe Generale led the Aa3/AA/AA rated seven and
50-year bonds.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
