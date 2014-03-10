LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated
Aa3/AA/AA, plans to issue a new 20-year syndicated benchmark
bond and has hired four banks to manage the offering.
The sovereign has mandated Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Societe
Generale to lead the issue, which is expected to come to market
"in the near future," a message from the lead managers said on
Monday.
The new notes will mature on June 22, 2034 and will be
issued in the Reg S format.
An auction scheduled for March 24 has been cancelled.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)