By John Geddie

LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has fixed the spread on its new 20-year syndicated bond sale after orders topped 7bn, said a source with knowledge of the transaction on Tuesday.

The eurozone country is set to price the new bond, known as OLO73, at mid-swaps plus 58bp, from guidance of 58/60bp and initial price thoughts of 60bp area, later on Tuesday via Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale.

At current market rates the bond should offer a yield of just over 3%, a level that is key to attracting the interest of a range of institutional investors such as pension and insurance funds.

The new notes will mature on June 22, 2034 and will be issued in the Reg S format.

An auction scheduled for March 24 has been cancelled. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)