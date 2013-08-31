BRUSSELS Aug 31 Belgium's competition regulator
has fined three cement makers and two related associations 14.7
million euros ($19.4 million) for jointly restricting access to
the Belgian market for new entrants.
The Belgian Competition Council said in a statement late on
Friday that CBR, part of HeidelbergCement Group, CCB,
a unit of Italcementi, and Holcim Belgium
colluded with the Belgian cement association FEBELCEM and the
national centre for the national centre for technical and
scientic research for the cement industry (CRIC/OCCN).
The parties sought between May 2000 and October 2003 to
delay the adoption of a licence and of standards allowing ground
granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) to be used as a component
for ready-mix concrete, the competition council said.
The companies and FEBELCEM sought in this way to protect
their own interests in selling cement for ready-mix concrete,
the council found, adding that CRIC/OCCN had helped them towards
this end.
Orcem, a unit of Irish GGBFS producer Ecocem, had shown that
GGBFS could be used as a partial substitute for cement in
ready-mix concrete, but its ability to import it into Belgium
had been delayed by anti-competitive actions, the council said.
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Toby Chopra)