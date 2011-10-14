BRUSSELS Oct 14 Belgian building company CFE said on Friday it had acquired Belgian public lighting and underground network specialist ETEC SA for 1 million euros ($1.37 million).

CFE said the acquisition would enable its multitechnics division to expand its activities into public lighting.

ETEC has 180 employees and had an average annual turnover of 16 million euros between 2008 and 2010.

CFE, 47 percent owned by France's Vinci , is a group of construction companies and also holds 50 percent of dredger DEME. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)