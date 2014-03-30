* Xi in three-day visit in Belgium, holds EU summit
* Free-trade deal with EU is Chinese priority
* EU officials will also discuss Ukraine, Russia
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 30 Chinese President Xi Jinping
will use two pandas to break the ice and soften European
opposition to a free-trade deal with China during a visit to
Belgium which starts on Sunday.
As the first Chinese leader to visit the European Union's
headquarters since Brussels established ties with Beijing four
decades ago, Xi will also seek to send a message that China is a
less confrontational partner, ready to resolve trade disputes.
"Our common interests far outweigh our differences," said
China's ambassador to the EU, Yang Yanyi. "We need to explore
ways to deepen our partnership."
Xi will say hello to China's two ursine envoys Xing Hui and
Hao Hao, loaned to Belgium last month, at a wildlife park near
Brussels - part of a Chinese tradition of using pandas to foster
better relations around the world.
Chinese officials hope the "panda diplomacy" will strike a
different tone from a year ago, when the EU and China narrowly
avoided a trade war, and help Xi tackle difficult issues ranging
from human rights to the West's tug of war over Ukraine.
At the top of Xi's list is pushing the European Union to
consider a multi-billion-dollar free-trade deal, a step that
would dramatically deepen ties between two of the world's
largest markets.
Europe is China's most important trading partner. For the
EU, China is second only to the United States but the bilateral
relationship has been bedevilled by a series of damaging trade
rows ranging from steel and wine to solar panels.
"We should look at the broader picture. It will eventually
benefit not only China but Europe," Yang said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron told officials in China
in December he was a strong advocate of such a free-trade deal.
But most of Europe is wary. EU diplomats say most of the
EU's 28 nations have resisted Chinese pressure to include a
reference to a free-trade pact in the joint statement due to be
released after the EU-China summit in Brussels on Monday.
Trade between Europe and China has doubled since 2003 to
more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) a day, but Europeans
accuse Chinese state-owned companies of receiving unfair
subsidies that allow them to undercut foreign competitors.
The European Commission, which handles international trade
negotiations on behalf of EU countries, has said there must
first be progress on an "investment agreement" under negotiation
to make it easier for Europeans to do business in China.
Still, trade tensions have lessened substantially since last
year, when the Commission threatened to impose duties on 21
billion euros of Chinese solar panels imports and Beijing
retaliated with its own measures.
In the past two weeks, China has ended its own subsidy and
dumping complaints against imports of European wine and
polysilicon, which is used in solar panels.
EU trade chief Karel De Gucht said last week he would no
longer pursue an investigation into Chinese dumping of telecoms
equipment, worth an annual 1 billion euros a year. But he still
has concerns that Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE
are receiving illegal subsidies.
XI THE REFORMER
Still, Xi's appetite for political and economic reform,
coupled with his folksy style and the legacy of his father, a
reformist former vice-premier, have raised hopes that Brussels
has a man it can do business with.
China unveiled its boldest reforms in nearly three decades
in November, months after Xi, who is 60, became president. For
Europe, the hope is better treatment of its companies in China
and more access to the world's second largest economy.
The European Union's top two officials, Herman Van Rompuy
and Jose Manuel Barroso, will seek to hear more on that from Xi
at the EU-China summit on Monday.
"There are high expectations," Gerhard Sabathil, a senior EU
official who works on China, said of the reforms.
Sabathil also urged China to address EU rights concerns,
ranging from the treatment of minorities to freedom of
expression, although it was not clear if EU officials will raise
such issues with Xi.
China is also a central player in the Ukraine crisis. While
Beijing has been cautious not to be drawn into the struggle
between Russia and the West over Ukraine's future, the European
Union will want to hear Xi's views.
