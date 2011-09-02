BRUSSELS, Sept 2 The problems of liquidity and
confidence in Europe are not as severe as during post-Lehman
crash, but are heading in that direction, ECB Governing Council
member Luc Coene said in an interview published on Friday.
"The chief problem in Europe is that of liquidity," Coene,
who is governor of Belgium's central bank, told French-language
daily newspaper La Libre Belgique.
"The banks have again lost confidence and so lend less to
each other. The situation is not as bad as in 2008-2009, but you
see that it is going little by little in this direction."
Coene said this concern stemmed from continued uncertainty
regarding the bailout plans, particularly for Greece.
"You have to say that the cacophony in terms of
communication of public authorities is not of a nature to
reassure the financial markets," he told the newspaper.
However, Coene said that one should not forget political
engagement for the plans, which was "very firm".
The European Financial Stability Facility, he said, was an
effective instrument to deal with the crisis, but was still in
formation. Uncertainty remained over the issue of collateral, as
demanded by Finland, and the participation of banks.
"I hope for the return of calm to the markets after
September when all the measures have been implemented and a
programme of austerity is operating in Greece.
"Of course the less favourable economic prospects put in
doubt budgetary reductions. But you should accept that deficits
deteriorate a little due to cyclical movements and that you
continue to have improvement on a structural basis.
Coene said that the issuance of euro zone bonds, as some
have demanded to ease the crisis, made sense, but only if there
were far greater fiscal and economic convergence, and if there
were automatic penalties for bloc members that do not obey the
rules.
Coene also told the newspaper that capital increases for
banks did not make sense now as the only subscribers to such
increases would be governments, which would lead to a
deterioration of sovereign credit ratings and, in turn, to lower
ratings for their banks.
The Belgian central bank governor said that Belgium's KBC
(KBC.BR) and Franco-Belgian Dexia (DEXI.BR) had reported decent
underlying half-year results, but that both had further to go
with their restructuring plans, something made more difficult by
the current state of financial markets.
Asked if he was concerned about the prospect of delays to
this restructuring, Coene answered: "No. One simply needs to
have increased vigilance because these banks are still
vulnerable."
(Writing by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Ben Deighton)