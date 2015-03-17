China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, March 17 A Belgian judge has detained two executives of Switzerland-based steel group Duferco on suspicion of bribing officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure access to new markets, a spokesman for Belgium's federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The prosecutors' spokesman named the Duferco executives as Antonio Gozzi and Massimo Croci.
"They haven't been released yet, the judge is still questioning them and will then decide how to proceed," he said.
Duferco said in a statement that company executives were not involved in any kind of international corruption and that it adhered to strict rules of conduct in its operations.
"Gozzi and Croci declare that they have nothing to do with the case and are cooperating fully with the judges, trusting in a swift determination of the truth," the group said in a statement.
The investigation previously led to the detention of Belgian politician Serge Kubla, who is also accused of bribing officials in the Congo. Kubla stepped down as mayor of the town of Waterloo last month.
Kubla, a former minister of the regional government of the French-speaking region of Wallonia, worked as a consultant for Duferco. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Larry King)
SEOUL, March 30 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it estimated its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped more than four-fifths, topping analysts' expectations, underpinned by solid steel demand in China amid rising prices.